Governor Eric Holcomb took time in his January State of the State address to announce the construction of Indiana’s longest contiguous recreational trail. A $500 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program partners with local governments to invest in the quality of life for the communities they serve. The City of New Albany submitted a $20.5 initiative with three major components for trails and parks in its application.

First in the city’s plans was the $5.5 million purchase of the South Monon Freedom Trail from CSX Railway. The company relinquished the use of the 68-mile path that once served as part of the Underground Railroad in 2017. Step two plans included the request for $12 million to connect the populous Ohio River Greenway to the start of the South Monon Freedom Trail. High traffic in these areas connecting to the new trail is imperative to its accessibility. An additional $3 million in the proposal will fund the construction of the path through the edge of Floyd County.

READI strives to fund projects that will cultivate new amenities through existing areas. Goals for such projects typically include increased quality of life for residents. Representatives for the city of New Albany say they’re confident the South Monon Freedom trail will achieve that for generations to come. Once completed the 68-mile-long trail will span five counties: Clark, Floyd, Lawrence, Orange, and Washington, with the connection of nine towns: Bedford, Salem, Mitchell, Saltillo, Campbellsburg, New Pekin, Borden, Orleans, and New Albany.