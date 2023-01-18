Martin Leo Schroering, age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:43 p.m. on , 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Martin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1963, to Norbert and Rita (Eckert) Schroering. His astrological sign was a Leo, and he was truly a personification of that. Always the center of attention, beyond loving, and a fierce protector of what was his. Being 6’2 with a loud voice and infectious laugh, Marty was naturally the life of any party, coining the nickname “Party Marty”.

Marty didn’t miss a day of school from kindergarten through his senior year of high school, receiving a certificate for his perfect attendance. He was a 1981 graduate of Jasper High School, and then attended Purdue University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Technology. He went on to create his company, Bill Tech Services LLC, providing medical billing.

The main hobbies that he enjoyed were hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. Marty had a huge heart and was incredibly generous, making sure everyone always felt welcomed and had a good time. He loved his children, Emma and Will, more than anything, and was an incredible father. Marty found joy in the simpler things in life, one of his favorite things to do was cook a comfort meal for him and his children to eat as they watched movies.

Surviving are one daughter, Emma Schroering, Champaign, IL, one son, William Schroering, Chicago, IL, his mother, Rita Schroering, Jasper, IN, three siblings, Mark (Carol) Schroering, Jasper, IN, Matthew (Valerie) Schroering, Tampa, FL, and Melanie (Gregg) Lottes, Loogootee, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, Norbert Schroering, and one sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Daniel Gardner.

He will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him and live on through the precious memories and thoughts that we have of him.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Martin L. Schroering will be held at 1:00 p.m. on , 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.