Louis J. Buechlein, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on , 2023, at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1958, to Clarence and Jane (Ludwig) Buechlein.

He retired from Kimball International where he had worked for over 30 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Louis enjoyed fishing, woodworking, ATV riding, and spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Mindy.

Surviving are seven siblings, Allen Buechlein, Jasper, IN, Jan (Mike) Egg, Jasper, IN, Wayne Buechlein, Celestine, IN, Marilyn (Mike) Kuebler, Jasper, IN, Pat Buechlein, Celestine, IN, James (Cheryl) Buechlein, Jasper, IN, and Paul Buechlein, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Bernard Buechlein, two sisters-in-law, Nancy Buechlein and Patricia Buechlein, and one niece Amber Buechlein.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

