Phyllis R. Malan, age 85, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away at 9:49 a.m. on , 2023, at home.

Phyllis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1937, to Chris and Lorena (Mann) Stradtner. She married, Clarence “Don” Malan Jr. on , 1954, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana.

She was a 1955 graduate of Jasper High School.

She retired from UPS where she had been a semi-driver for 26 years.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, where she played guitar in the Praise Team. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the National Barrel Horse Association.

Phyllis enjoyed riding horses, flower gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Clarence “Don” Malan Jr. Boone Township, IN, two daughters, Donna (Doug) Byrer, Dale, IN, Valerie (Bob) Daunhauer, Huntingburg, IN, step-grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Lillian Dumas, and one brother, Jack Stradtner.

A funeral service for Phyllis Malan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.