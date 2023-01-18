Lawrence “Tim” Benson, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on , 2023, at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on , 1961, to Larry E. and Eve (Kight) Benson. He married Kris Prechtel on , 2012.

He was a United States Veteran serving in the Marines.

He worked at Jasper Engines as a maintenance tech prior to his illness and disability.

Tim was a die-hard Florida Gator football fan. He loved the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and yard work.

Surviving are his wife, Kris Benson, Jasper, IN, two stepchildren, Justin (Jordan) Bromm, Ferdinand, IN, Miah Bromm, Jasper, IN, one grandchild, Lavender Bromm, his mother, Eve Unland, Jacksonville, FL, one sister, Jane (Tommy) Allen, Jacksonville, FL, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, Larry E. Benson, and his stepfather, Harold Unland.

A private memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.