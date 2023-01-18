The Board of Commissioners’ 2nd regular monthly meeting took place yesterday at 8:15 in the Commissioners/council Room of the Courthouse annex on the downtown square in Jasper.

This was the second commissioner meeting of 2023.

The meeting lasted around 2 and a half hours and included many items on the agenda including Board of Finance Prosecutor New Employee, Highway Supervisor Report, Highway Engineer Report, H.E.L.P. Update, Regional Sewer Update, Sheriff Vehicles & Employees, HR – Health Insurance RFP, OPIOID Settlement Misc., Employment Issues, and 911 Bid Openings.

One of the bigger things discussed in the Meeting, Dubois County Sheriff Kleinhelter talked about a proposal to add 9 employees to the sheriff’s department.

A decision was not made on the added sheriff’s deputy yet and will be discussed further.

The meeting was live-streamed on the Dubois County government’s YouTube page.