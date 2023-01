Jasper man arrested on DUI charges yesterday evening.

An officer with the jasper police department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a stop sign violation at around 10:12 pm Tuesday evening. after a thorough investigation, it was determined that 75-year-old Robert Gossum was under the influence of alcohol and tested 0.113. Gossum was then transported and lodged into Dubois security center on charges of driving while intoxicated.