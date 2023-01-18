A Birdseye man was arrested on Public intoxication charges.

Yesterday Tuesday at around 3:30 pm, the Jasper Police department was dispatched in reference to a welfare check on 27-year-old Steven Lang, who was slumped over the steering wheel of his parked truck. upon investigation, it was learned that lang was highly intoxicated and belligerent. lang caused a disturbance due to his intoxication while officers were on the scene, which caused bystanders to be alarmed. lang refused a portable breath test and was transported to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. while at the hospital, lang continued to be belligerent with staff and screamed obscenities loud enough to disturb patients in the emergency department. after being medically cleared by Memorial, he was transported to the Dubois County security center on charges of Public intoxication and two counts of disorderly conduct.