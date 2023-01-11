Steven Paul Roe, age 63, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born April 29, 1959, in Alton, Illinois to Maurice and Betty (Searles) Roe; and married Debbie Wehrenberg on September 4, 1982, in Waterloo, Illinois. Steven was a grocery manager at the Loogootee I.G.A. and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland. He was an avid golfer and fisherman; and loved spending time with his family and pets. “Steve has been a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandpa for all the years we’ve been blessed to have him. He has always put others before himself and has led his life with compassion and kindness. He has taken good care of his wife, Debbie, and daughter, Liz, and is dearly loved by them. We will always thank God for the gift of Steve.” He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Roe; and one sister, Cheryl Bunyan.

He is survived by his wife, Rev. Debbie C. Roe of Holland; one daughter, Liz (Zach) Herrmann of Evansville; two granddaughters; Sophie and Gracie Herrmann; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rev. Fred and Shirley Wehrenberg of Columbia, Illinois; brother-in-law, Jon Wehrenberg of Columbia, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Susie (Jim) Busch and Laurie Wehrenberg of Columbia, Illinois, and Kathy Roe of Decatur, Illinois; and by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Steven Roe will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Roe and Rev. Fred Wehrenberg will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023; and also at church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Saturday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Augustana or St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com