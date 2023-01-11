Dorothy Mae Philomena Hollinden, 87, of St. Henry, passed away on Monday, January 9th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born February 4, 1935, in Jasper to Albert John and Clara Anastasia (Schneider) Kapp.

Dorothy married Bertram “Bucky” Hollinden on June 2, 1956, in Holy Family Church. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2019. Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother. Dorothy was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church, Christian Mothers, and St. Henry Community Club. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and fishing.

Dorothy is survived by six sons, Dennis (Maria) Hollinden of Falls Church, VA. Linus Hollinden of St. Henry, Thomas (Beth) Hollinden of Huntingburg, David (Terri) Hollinden of Ireland, Daniel Hollinden of Jasper and Leo (Janelle) Hollinden of St. Henry; one daughter, Jane (Richard) Mehling of Huntingburg; two sisters, Elfrieda Oeding of Ferdinand and Lucille Kleeman of Huntingburg; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Basil, Arthur, and Charles Kapp in infancy; two sisters, Norma Jean Schnell and Joan Kapp in Infancy. Funeral services will be Friday, January 13th at 10:00 AM ET in St. Henry Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and Friday at the church from 9:00 AM ET until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Henry Christian Mothers.

