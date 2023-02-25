Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Offers Monetary Assistance for Delinquent and Future Property Tax Bills

The state agency is on the front of helping Hoosiers keep their homes amid economic uncertainty

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 23, 2023) – The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF) is a support program for eligible Hoosiers who have experienced hardship from income loss.

Administered by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), the IHAF has helped more than 3,500 eligible applicants and disbursed more than $40 million through the program to date.

“As the time for annual property assessments approaches, it is important for Hoosiers to know that IHAF can possibly pay for delinquent and future property charge fees, including property taxes,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Homeowners in Indiana who anticipate having difficulties paying their property taxes, or who already have delinquent property taxes, should visit www.877gethope.org for more information and to start an application.”

Applicants can also connect with a housing counselor who can provide advice and information on their options.

Homeowners may be eligible for assistance if they meet the following requirements:

Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and experienced financial hardship on or after January 21, 2020;

Own only one mortgaged home;

The property to be assisted is the primary residence;

Have an income equal to or less than 150% of the Area Median Income adjusted for household size, or 100% of the National Median Income, whichever is greater; and,

Live in Indiana.

“In addition to property tax assistance, applicants may also be eligible to receive mortgage reinstatement, up to six months of monthly mortgage payment assistance, and assistance with other property charge fees including homeowner insurance and homeowner association fees,” said Jake Sipe, executive director of IHCDA.