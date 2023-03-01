Assistance from the public is being sought by Indiana Conservation Officers in response to a bald eagle being shot and killed in Dubois County.

An initial investigation suggests the shooting took place on Saturday, February 25th in the heavily traveled area of County Road 300 North, near the intersection of County Road 175. The eagle was reportedly feeding about 50 yards off the roadway.

A reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. If you have any information about the incident please contact District 7 DNR Law Enforcement Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR.