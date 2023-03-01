Latest News

US 231 Lane Closures in Jasper Public Assistance Sought in Identification of Dubois County Bald Eagle Shooting Suspect Former Employee of Jasper Healthcare Nonprofit Federally Indicted Shooter Threat Neutralized – Basketball Sectional Postponed Former Mentors for Youth of Dubois County Executive Director Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 231 in Jasper for sidewalk work.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 13, crews will close the northbound lane of US 231 in Jasper. This restriction will occur from 30th to 36th streets. Northbound traffic will utilize the center lane during restrictions. Restrictions will allow for the installation of sidewalks and curbing. This project is expected to last through the beginning of May, depending on the weather.

On By Logan Troesch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post