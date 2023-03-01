DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 231 in Jasper for sidewalk work.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 13, crews will close the northbound lane of US 231 in Jasper. This restriction will occur from 30th to 36th streets. Northbound traffic will utilize the center lane during restrictions. Restrictions will allow for the installation of sidewalks and curbing. This project is expected to last through the beginning of May, depending on the weather.