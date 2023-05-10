Dennis J. Thimling Jr., age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dennis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 21, 1963, to Dennis Sr. and Miriam “Bonnie” (Miller) Thimling. He married his high school sweetheart, Carma A. Hoffman on September 5, 1987, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2022.

He was a 1981 graduate of Southridge High School and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern Indiana.

He was an IT professional, previously working at Kimball, Masterbrand, and Jasper Engines and most recently for Zimmer Biomet.

Dennis was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed camping, traveling, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Matthew (Emily) Thimling, Jasper, IN, Adam (Mallory) Thimling, Jasper, IN, and Kyle (Tori) Thimling, Ferdinand, IN, one daughter, Kayla Thimling, Jeffersonville, IN, three grandchildren, Mila, Sophie, and Elliott Thimling, and two grandchildren on the way, his father, Dennis G. Thimling Sr., Huntingburg, IN, his mother-in-law, Marlene Hoffman, Jasper, IN, three sisters, Donna (Joe) Borden, Birdseye, IN, Sharon (Jeff) Gunselman, Jasper, IN, and Mary (Keith) Dick, Ireland, IN, one brother-in-law, Dave Schank, Huntingburg, IN, two sisters-in-law, Debbie (Steve) Oeding, Ferdinand, IN, and Lori Prior (Ronnie Troesch), Fulda, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are his mother, Miriam “Bonnie” Thimling, one sister, Alisa Schank, his father-in-law, Thomas Hoffman, and one brother-in-law, Thomas Hoffman Jr.

A funeral service for Dennis J. Thimling Jr. will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service time at Redemption Christian Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation in memory of Dennis and Carma Thimling.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.