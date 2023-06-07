More than 7 Million Dollars have been given in grants to multiple local organizations.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction has recently provided funding to help build and support projects across Indiana to improve mental health and recovery services for Hoosiers.

This funding comes from part of the National Opioid Settlement, DMHA, in partnership with the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb, awarding a total of $19 million to 30 Indiana units of government, service providers, and community organizations; as well as $57 million in Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services grants being awarded to 15 community mental health centers across the state.

The local projects receiving money will be:

In Dubois County, Dove Recovery House for Women, Next Steps, and Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, with a total of $435,220.

Safe Haven in Orange County receiving $272,870.

Samaritan Centers and Good Samaritan Hospital locations in Knox, Daviess, Pike, Martin Counties, totaling $4,262,825.

And Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare Inc. locations in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties totaling $2,595,978.55.

The amount of grant funding going to all these local organizations totals at $7,566,893.55.