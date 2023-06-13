Matrix Integration in Jasper has received SOC 2 certification

Located in Jasper, Matrix Integration, a strategic IT infrastructure partner with more than 1,000 businesses and schools in the Midwest and beyond, announced that the company has received Service Organization Controls 2 – Type 2; a designation awarded to organizations that have proven their ability to oversee and safeguard their own and their clients’ data.

This credential is considered very important since, in addition to safeguarding their own data, businesses need to make sure the partners they work with keep their data safe, along with proving to insurers and customers that they are working with partners that meet specific and rigorous compliance standards.

The SOC 2 – Type 2 designation validates that these requirements exist and are being adhered to.

Meeting the standards of SOC 2 – Type 2 can take up to a year to achieve.

For more information on Matrix Integration visit matrixintegration.com.