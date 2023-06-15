The DNR has exceeded 900,000 trees planted for the Million Tree Initiative

In the 2020 State of the State Address, Governor Eric J. Holcomb tasked the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with planting 1 million trees during the next five years.

Due to the efforts of the DNR Division of Forestry and its partners, the goal is now well within sight. This spring, 253,400 seedlings were planted on DNR properties, bringing the four-year planting total to 964,900.

The plantings of oak, black walnut and hickory species that are in decline in Indiana, have been done throughout the state primarily on state forests.

As the seedlings grow, they create a shrub and tree habitat for wildlife species that require early successional habitat; the majority of which are in decline and form a natural carbon storage solution.

For more details on the million tree initiative and how it works, visit on.IN.gov/forestIN.