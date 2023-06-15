Latest News

Closure to 47th Street in Jasper Starting on Monday, June 26th Indiana Secretary of State Reminding Hoosiers to Look Out for Elder Financial Abuse City of Huntingburg Offices to Close on Monday, June 19th DNR Planted Over 900,000 Trees for Million Tree Initiative Memorial Hospital Offering Class for Young Babysitters

Memorial Hospital is offering a class for young babysitters

The Safe Sitter class being hosted is designed to prepare adolescents ages 11-14 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. 

Attendees will learn about nurturing child care, basic first aid, basic CPR, rescue skills, and personal safety through fun. 

The next class will be held on Friday, July 7, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. 

The class size is limited and the cost for the class is $55. To register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post