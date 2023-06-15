Memorial Hospital is offering a class for young babysitters

The Safe Sitter class being hosted is designed to prepare adolescents ages 11-14 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.

Attendees will learn about nurturing child care, basic first aid, basic CPR, rescue skills, and personal safety through fun.

The next class will be held on Friday, July 7, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The class size is limited and the cost for the class is $55. To register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.