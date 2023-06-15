A Medic First Aid with AED basic training course will take place at Memorial Hospital Southside Office

This basic training course in emergency care is designed for use in the business/industrial setting.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, AED use, and other important emergency care skills will be learned in this course.

Successful completion of the course means the student has acquired these skills, understands the dangers of an emergency scene and how to evaluate them, and understands the use of protective barriers.

The course will be taught by nationally certified instructors and the course satisfies OSHA requirements for industry and business.

The course will be on Thursday, July 6th, from 7:30 AM – 12:00 PM in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The fee for the class is $65 and class size is limited. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can be added to the course to provide participants with the knowledge of how to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. The cost for this additional class is $20 per person. For more details, please call 812-996-2399, option 1.