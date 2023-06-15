(Jasper, IN) A Wednesday meeting with contractors has provided an update to the Jasper Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

The last of curbs and sidewalks in the Southwest quadrant, along Main Street, is being poured with paving in that quadrant scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023. Once complete, staging for construction in the Southeast quadrant will begin during the week of June 26th.

Construction crews are continuing to install pavers as the alley east of The Astra closes for reconstruction. The alley north of the Astra is open. Chairs, tables, and seating around the fire pit are in place. The light poles for the fire pit area are expected to arrive soon and annual flowers will be added to the above-ground by the first week of July. Officials say mulch will be added to the in-ground planters now to prevent weeds and preserve soil.

The west side of the Courthouse’s lower level is now closed to the public, however, the parking lot adjacent to City Hall continues to be available for 2-hour parking. Foot traffic and building entrances are accessible at all times.

Contractor representatives will once again meet with city officials on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Specific questions concerning the construction can be phoned to the City of Jasper Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.