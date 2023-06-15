Memorial Hospital is hosting a PAD, AAA and stroke screening

The Screenings will take place on July 6th and July 24th from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center on Level 6.

The cost of the screening is $90, and pre-registration is required. A four-hour fast, including not smoking or chewing gum, is required.

During the screenings, participants have their blood pressure readings taken, a monitor strip of the heart’s rhythm is looked at and an ultrasound scan is done of the carotid arteries.

To register or for more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center at 812-996-0553.

A brief medical history will be collected to determine eligibility for the screenings.