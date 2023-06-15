(Tell City, IN) Indiana State Police Master Trooper Lytton and the United States Marshall Service received information yesterday that 38-year-old Bradley A. Rubin, who had several felony warrants, was staying at a Tell City residence.

Troopers, the US Marshall Service, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Tell City Police Department arrived at the 11th Street location and arrested Rubin without incident.

Bradley Rubin was arrested on a Kentucky warrant for Felony Burglary and Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement along with a Level 2 Felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, and a Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia on the Perry County warrant. Rubin is being held in the Perry County Detention Center on a cash bond of over $30,000.