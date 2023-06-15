(Jasper, IN) Officer Brent Duncan with the Jasper Police Department has just been promoted to the position of Sergeant by the Jasper Board of Public Works and Safety. Jasper Mayor, Dean Vonderheide, suggested that eight current officers participating in the rigorous selection process are a testament to the quality of patrol officers in the city.

Chief Nathan Schmitt took time following the announcement of Duncan’s promotion to praise the newly-named Sergeant’s work during his time with the JPD.

Brent Duncan received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Southern Indiana. He’s a member of the local Fraternal Order of Police and has served the Jasper Police Department as a Patrolman since 2015. Sergeant Duncan is a Physical Tactics Instructor, Field Training Officer, and a Handler for his K-9 partner, Mack. Duncan, his wife, and their two children are Jasper residents.