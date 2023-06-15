(Ferdinand, IN) Elfrieda M. Hedinger, 101, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 14th at Legacy Living in Jasper. Elfrieda was born in Spencer County on April 16, 1922, to John and Ida (Schum) Mehling. She was united in marriage to Herbert Hedinger on May 9, 1946, in St. Ferdinand Church. Herbert preceded her in death on September 30, 1995.

Elfrieda was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish, St. Ann’s Sodality, and St. Ann’s Choir. She was a member of the parish quilters and had over 4,000 hours spent quilting for the church. She was a member of the prayer network and a volunteer at the nursing home. She and her husband Herbert owned and operated a dairy farm and she was a homemaker. She worked at Jasper Wood Products during WWII and made wood paneling for airplane interiors (a veneer splicer). Elfrieda enjoyed working outside in the yard, planting and growing flowers. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and Easter. She loved getting together with family and going on convertible trips. She always looked forward to daily phone calls from her daughters. Elfrieda was a talented seamstress and made many dresses for her daughters and family.

Surviving are six daughters, Carol (Dave) Keusch of Vincennes, Jan (Steve) Stidd of Jasper, Barbara (Rudy) Krodel of Jasper, Mary (Mark) Bolte of Ferdinand, Doris (Ron) Hulsman of Ireland, and Charlene (Mark) Hicks of Indianapolis. Thirty grandchildren, Forty-one great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. One brother, Harold (Linda) Mehling of Ferdinand, and a sister-in-law, Imelda Mehling also of Ferdinand. Elfrieda was also preceded in death by grandchildren, Kelly Keusch, Kelly Krodel, Cole Bolte, and Matt Jones. Great-grandchildren, Ben Bolte, Anna Goth, and a son-in-law, Tom Hulsman. Three sisters, Leona Becher, Sister Beata Mehling OSB, and Alberta Begle. Five brothers, Sylvester, Edwin, Oscar, Robert, and Eugene Mehling.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 20th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and continuing on Wednesday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.