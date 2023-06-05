Indiana’s newest federal spending bill may affect those on Medicaid.

The most recent federal spending bill ended expanded Medicaid coverage protections and will make Indiana Medicaid return to normal operations.

This may impact Hoosiers who were added to Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family and Social Services Administration is currently in the redetermination process for those on Medicaid. This process will run from now through April 2024.

Due to this those on medicaid will need to update their information. You can update your information by:

Going to FSSABenefits.IN.gov

Scroll to the “Manage Your Benefits” section

Click on either “Sign in to my account” or “Create account”

Check that your contact information is accurate

Then keep an eye on your email and respond with any information requested of you

If you need any assistance during the process, you can call 800-403-0864.

For more information on Medicaid and how it is changing, visit in.gov/medicaid