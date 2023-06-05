Indiana’s new state budget has included record funding for schools

The state’s new two-year budget has invested a historic $2.9 billion in new K-12 funding. This includes a $1.5 billion increase in tuition support, 62% of which will go toward teacher pay and benefits.

The budget also allows for eliminating textbook and technology fees for children in public schools, provides an additional $11 million for Secured School Safety Grants and expands eligibility for Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program so nearly every child can attend the school that best fits their unique learning needs.

To learn more about the school funding or the Indiana state budget visit, https://www.indianasenaterepublicans.com/investing-in-k-12-education-1.