The Jasper Library has announced their June Book Nook Sale dates.

The Book Nook will be open on Saturday, June 10th and Saturday June 24th, from 9AM to 12PM. The Sale will be in room 110 at the new library located at 100 3rd Ave.

The Library will not be having a Book Nook sale on the 17th and will be closed from June 15th through 17th due to a large offsite book sale they are holding.

More information on the offsite book sale will be on both the Jasper Library Facebook Page and Friends of the Jasper Library Facebook page on June 12th.

At the Book Nook all items are priced as marked and include like-new books, media, puzzles & more.

Proceeds of sales go toward library programs for children and adults.

The Library appreciates lightly used donations and can be donated to by contacting Betty at (812) 827-8384.