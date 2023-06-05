Singer and songwriter Brett Dennen is set to bring his Fool in Paradise tour to the Historic Astra Theatre.

The Astra Theatre will have American folk and pop musician Brett Dennen to perform on Friday, August 11 as a part of his Fool in Paradise acoustic tour.

This will be Dennen’s return to Dubois County after he headlined the 2021 Ferdinand Folk Festival.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at www.AstraTheater.com.

Reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony are $30 with a $45 VIP option. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, a $5 concession voucher, and an exclusive pre-show acoustic set starting at 6 PM. Doors open for all other ticket holders at 6:30 PM.For more info on upcoming events at the Astra Theatre, including Rock Lotto performing on Saturday, July 15 as well as other shows and movies, or to buy tickets, visit AstraTheater.com.