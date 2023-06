Five Benedictine monks at Saint Meinrad Archabbey celebrated their anniversaries of monastic profession in May.

Jubilarians Fr. Noel Mueller, Fr. Ephrem Carr, Fr. Joseph Cox and Br. Jacob Grisley, pose for a portrait in the Archabbey Church. Not pictured in Fr. Guy Mansini.

Fr. Ephrem Carr and Fr. Noël Mueller celebrated their 60th anniversaries of monastic profession.

Fr. Guy Mansini and Br. Jacob Grisley marked their 50th anniversaries of monastic profession; and Fr. Joseph Cox celebrated his 25th anniversary.

They were all honored during a Mass on Sunday, May 28.