Family Roots Nursery in Dale is hosting a Bonsai Show and Lecture

The event is a full day of education and displays showcasing Bonsai on Saturday, June 17th from 9AM – 4PM at Family Roots Nursery, located at 4871 W 1200 S in Dale.

Industry experts from Bogan’s Bonsai and their Study Group will be on site showcasing to the public their bonsai collections throughout the event.

Short lectures will take place at 10AM and 1PM on how to properly grow, maintain and enjoy lush healthy Bonsai of all species & sizes.

In addition to the bonsai collection and lectures, food trucks will be selling food at the event.

For more information or if you have any questions call 812-683-2329.