Lori Roberts will be visiting the Dubois County Museum as Martha Washington

Local historian and educator, Lori Roberts, will be visiting the museum on Saturday, June 17, at 10:30 AM to present a program on America’s First Lady Martha Washington.

Roberts is the first of several speakers coming to the museum for their Summer Lecture Series on Historical Figures.

Roberts will be dressed as Martha Washington and speaking about Martha’s life as First Lady of the United States and life in the early years of the United States with George Washington and her busy life at Mount Vernon.

Ice cream will be served at the event in honor of the Washington’s love of the food.

Other speakers and topics coming to the museum for this Lecture Series on Historical Figures include Bill Foley on the Civil War with a Civil War soldier, Danny Russel on the pioneer Daniel Boone and Kevin Stonerock on being a Hoosier Pioneer.

For more information about these and other upcoming events at the museum visit their website at www.duboiscountymuseum.org.