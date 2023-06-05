FERDINAND, IN — The Sisters of St. Benedict will be hosting a special “Adoration for Vocations” event at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand on Thursday, July 13. Adoration begins at 7 p.m. EDT, with prayer led by Sister Jill Reuber and silence with the Blessed Sacrament. Refreshments will be provided afterwards, and all are welcome to stay and socialize. Sister Jill Reuber has a Bachelor’s degree from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and a Master’s from the University of Southern Indiana. She has been a teacher, and currently serves as Director of Vocations for the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand. The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. By their life and work, they commit themselves to be a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend both beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members of their community serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and much more.