The Jasper Street Dept., along with contractor Calcar Paving, will begin asphalt milling on Monday, June 5th for the following streets: MacArthur Street between 7th St. & 13th St.; W. 15th Street between St. Charles St. & Rolling Ridge Rd.; and W. 15th St. between Linne Dr. & Martha Dr. Patching and paving of these streets will continue throughout the week of June 5th.

Residents are asked to not park vehicles along these streets until paving is completed. These streets will remain open during construction, however motorists may wish to use an alternate route due to possible delays. This schedule is subject to weather conditions.