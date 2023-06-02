Bernard “Fuzzy” Siddons Jr., age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Willowdale Village Nursing Home in Dale, Indiana.

Fuzzy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 1, 1930, to Bernard Sr. and Elizabeth S. (Walton) Siddons.

He married Elizabeth J. Green on September 25, 1955 in Arizona. She preceded him in death on January 31, 1965 in Arizona.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War.

Until his retirement, he worked for Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and the V.F.W. Post #673.

Surviving are three grandsons, Chris, David, and Michael Siddons, all of California, one daughter-in-law, Rosalinda Siddons, of California, two brothers, Gary Siddons and David Siddons, both of Indiana, three sisters, Judith Smith, of Ohio, Elizabeth Rottet and Mary Williams, both of Indiana, his long-time caregivers, Reyes and Tammy Siddons, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, two sons, Larry Gene Siddons and an infant, Michael Siddons, four brothers, Jack, Gene, Thomas, and Conrad Siddons, one sister, Sue Gojkowich.

Private services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana. Fr. Jeff Read will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

