Judith A. Schnell, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Timbers of Jasper.

Judy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 6, 1941, to Albert F. and Cecelia (Herzog) Schnell.

She was a Dubois High School graduate then went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from St. Benedicts College in Louisville and a Master’s Degree from Indiana State University.

She worked as an elementary school teacher at Precious Blood in Jasper and joined the United States Army. She was the first woman to be sworn into the Women’s Army Corps in Southern Indiana with the rank of first lieutenant. She worked as a staff officer as chief of Personnel Services and Division. She was Directorate of Personnel and Community Activities. Judy was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for her outstanding performance of duty. She then retired from the United States Postal Service in Indianapolis.

She was a member of the American Legion Post #147 and the Business and Professional Women’s Organization.

Judy enjoyed traveling internationally and visiting shrines in Portugal and other places in Europe. She loved animals and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one brother; Charles L. “Tex” Schnell, Jasper, IN, one sister; Sylvia Cottle, Raleigh, NC, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by two sisters; Darlene Frick and Mary Alice Prechtel, and one brother; Dennis Schnell.

A funeral service for Judith A. Schnell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper with burial to follow in St. Celestine Cemetery in Celestine, Indiana. Father John Pfister will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.