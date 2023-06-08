Virginia Lee (Morgan) Richardson, age 93, of Oakland City, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Home in Oakland City.

Virginia was born on August 7, 1929 to Henry Travis Morgan and Clara Zoda (Jones) Morgan of Velpen Indiana. She had two siblings: Anna Mae Carter, Margaret Elizabeth McCarty, all of who she loved very much. When she was 19 years old Virginia met her spouse Luther (Luke) Richardson.

Virginia is survived by her six children; Carolyn (Gary) Aydelott, Greg (Donna) Richardson, Tim (Kim) Richardson, Barry (Carol) Richardson, Darin (Judy) Richardson, and Marty Richardson as well as 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her spouse, her parents; her sisters and an infant brother; a son, Brian Keith Richardson; and a grandchild, Andrea Aydelott-Hoffman.

Funeral services for Virginia Richardson will be held Saturday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial at New Liberty Cemetery in Velpen. Pastor Ralph Newkirk will officiate.

Friends may call for visitation from 11:00 to 1:00 on Saturday prior to the service.