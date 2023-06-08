French Lick was recently voted as the 100th favorite alternative romantic destination in America.

In a recent poll done by HoneymoonAlways.com they asked 3,000 couples to decide what alternative romantic destinations in America they were wanting to visit this year.

Out of the top 175 answers couples gave, French Lick in Orange County took the 100th spot.

It was picked for its romantic atmosphere of grand historic resorts and natural picturesque beauty, as well as its offerings to relax at the hot springs and spas or golf at world class courses.

Two other Indiana locations also made the list with Nashville in Brown County making the 115th place and Versailles in Ripley County coming in at 175th.

To see the full list of alternative romantic destinations America visit https://www.honeymoonalways.com/americas-alternative-romantic-destinations/