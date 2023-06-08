Petersburg Family Medicine is hosting a Patient Appreciation Day

On Thursday, June 15 from noon – 1:30 PM Dr. Ben Stillman, Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Stevenson, and staff, will be at Petersburg Family Medicine serving hot dogs, chips, and lemonade.

There will also be a coloring contest for children to participate in with a prize for the winning entry.

This event is open to existing patients and anyone interested in learning more about the services offered at the clinic.

For more information about the Patient Appreciation Day or to schedule a medical appointment, please call (812) 354-3458.

Petersburg Family Medicine is located at 1003 E. Illinois Street in Petersburg.