Levi Jones, Courtesy of the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, from a previous arrest.

(Jasper, IN) Just before 4:00 o’clock this morning the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the Super 8 hotel due to reports of people causing a disturbance and identified one of the males involved in the altercation as 28-year-old Levi Jones, of Jasper.

An investigation into the incident found Jones to be in possession of cocaine and he was arrested for that charge as well as disorderly conduct.

Levi Jones was arrested, transported, and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.