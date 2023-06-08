(Troy, IN) Earlier this week, on Tuesday, ISP Master Trooper Trey Lytton and members of the United States Marshal Service learned that 32-year-old Shannon Jones, who had multiple felony warrants, was staying at a Troy, Indiana residence.



Several responding agencies embarked on the Harrison Street residence where they were unable to persuade the people inside to exit.



Several minutes later Jones emerged from the home and was taken into custody on the Kentucky warrant. A short time later 39-year-old Tyler Griffith also exited the residence and was found to have an outstanding Perry County Warrant. He was taken into custody on that Level 6 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.



Master Trooper Lytton suspected drug activity at the location. He requested a search warrant for the property that was granted, executed, and resulted in the finding of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a room occupied by Shannon Jones. Officials were able to determine that Jones also attempted to destroy additional methamphetamine and pills by flushing them down the toilet.



Shannon Jones now faces two Level 6 Felony charges for Possession of Methamphetamine and Obstruction of Justice along with a Class C Misdemeanor charge of Possession of Paraphernalia in Perry County. Her Kentucky warrant lists the following charges: Engaging in Organized Crime, Persistent Felony Offender II, Possession of a Handgun and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1st Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, two 2nd Degree charges for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana, and Prescription in and Unapproved Container.



These charges are merely allegations until the accused is proven guilty in a court of law.