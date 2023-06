Wabash Valley Foods Expansion to Bring More Egg Operation to Dubois County – 18 News Shorts

Wabash Valley Produce in Dubois is adding a new company, Wabash Valley Foods that will expand its existing egg processing operations in Dubois County. Kaleb Knepp provides a summary of what’s to come to the small down of Dubois, Indiana.

Produced by: Kaleb Knepp