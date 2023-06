The Jasper Chamber has announced a new chiropractic center is opening.

The new business called Innate chiropractic is located at 201 W 43rd Street in Jasper and is owned by Dr. Paige Snyder.

Innate chiropractic will have its ribbon cutting on Friday June 23rd, at 12 PM.

To learn more about Innate chiropractic, their hours, or to book an appointment visit innatechiropracticllc.com.

You can also book an appointment by calling them at 812 559-0060.