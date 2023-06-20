Two Jasper State Police Officers have graduated from the IMPD Leadership Academy.

On June 16, First Sergeant Dana Miller, and Trooper Teresa Bowling, from the Indiana State Police Jasper District, graduated from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy.

The IMPD Leadership Academy is a 4-week, 160-hour leadership course requiring college-level academic ability, which includes substantial reading and writing assignments, computer exercises, essay exams, and a final thesis at the end of the course.

The course is designed to develop critical skills and management concepts.

After starting her ISP career in 1999, First Sergeant Miller transferred to the Jasper District in 2001 and currently is a Crime Scene Investigation Field Supervisor of Area III, including Bloomington, Jasper, and Evansville Districts.

She resides in Martin County with her husband, ISP Master Trooper Ken Miller, and daughter.

Trooper Bowling started off as a road trooper with the Jasper District in 2018 and now is a DRE Instructor, SFST Instructor, Hostage Crisis Negotiator, 2020 Trooper of the District, Field Training Officer, and Background Investigator. She resides in Dubois County and is temporarily assigned to the training division as a counselor for the 84th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.