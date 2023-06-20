Latest News

New Business Innate Chiropractic in Jasper Opening Friday Two ISP Jasper Post Officers Graduated the IMPD Leadership Academy Free Diabetes Management Class Offered by Memorial Hospital The Rivalry Play Returns to Lincoln Amphitheatre This Week Artisan Market Being Held by Family Roots Nursery in July

Memorial Hospital is offering a free diabetes management class

The free Basics of Diabetes Management class, taught by Diane Lange, BSN, RN, CDCES, will be held on Monday, July 10 at 5:00 PM at the Loogootee Public Library located at 504 Park Street in Loogootee. 

Light snacks and blood pressure checks will be available at the event. 

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or go online to their website at www.mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes and Events.” 

The Deadline to register for the class is Friday, July 7th.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post