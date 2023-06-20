Memorial Hospital is offering a free diabetes management class

The free Basics of Diabetes Management class, taught by Diane Lange, BSN, RN, CDCES, will be held on Monday, July 10 at 5:00 PM at the Loogootee Public Library located at 504 Park Street in Loogootee.

Light snacks and blood pressure checks will be available at the event.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or go online to their website at www.mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes and Events.”

The Deadline to register for the class is Friday, July 7th.