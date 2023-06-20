A play called The Rivalry is returning to the Lincoln Amphitheatre

The former Broadway play The Rivalry by Norman Corwin will return to the Lincoln Amphitheatre Stage from Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24. All three performances will begin at 7 PM with doors opening at 6 PM.

The Red Bank ReUnion Band will also give a pre-show performance each night beginning at 6:15 PM.

The Rivalry play recreates the fiery 1858 face-off between rising Illinois legislator Abraham Lincoln and incumbent Stephen A. Douglas as well as tackles those days’ most passionate issue of slavery.

Individual general admission tickets are $19.95, with children 12 and under free and senior and veteran discounts also available.

Tickets are available at LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by calling the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s box office at 812-937-2329.

Full concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for all three of the June 22nd through 24th performances of The Rivalry.