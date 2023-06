Family Roots Nursery is hosting an Artisan Market

The Rooted Artisan Market: Summer Edition hosted by Family Roots Nursery, Inc. will be at their shop located at 4781 W 1200 S in Dale, on Saturday July 22 from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The market will feature antiques as well as handmade, one of a kind, and unique artisan items and foods.

Anyone who has items fitting this description and wants to be a vendor can apply for a place in the market by visiting, familyrootsnursery.net.