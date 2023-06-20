Latest News

As of Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 3:20 PM this Silver Alert has been canceled.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Clark County Minor

The Jeffersonville Police Department has issued a Statewide Silver Alert after the disappearance of 14-Year-Old, Aireonna Mays, of Jeffersonville. 

Aireonna Mays is a 14 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 166 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and dark pants.

Aireonna Mays is missing from Jeffersonville located in Clark County and was last seen on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 9:55 am. 

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Aireonna Mays, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.

