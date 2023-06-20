(Jasper, IN) Marilyn Eskew Wassmer, age 95, of Jasper, IN, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in the company of her daughter and son-in-law and caregivers; Vicki and Rick Boehman.

Marilyn was born in her family’s home in Boonville, Indiana on July 22, 1927, to Clifford and Mary (Lowell) Eskew. She married William “Bill” Wassmer on August 27, 1946, in Rockville, Maryland. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2011.

Marilyn graduated from Ireland High School in 1945. At the end of her senior year, Marilyn took the Civil Service Exam and boarded a train for Washington D.C. World War II was winding down and she supported the effort by working as a clerk-typist for the U.S. Navy Department. While there, she met US Navy Hospital Corpsman, William Wassmer, of Detroit, MI. Marilyn and Bill lived in Bethesda, Maryland until 1952 when they moved to Jasper with their three kids.

Marilyn and Bill welcomed three more children to the household while in Jasper. When Marilyn’s youngest child (Vicki) was in the third grade, she returned to the workforce as a teacher’s aide for the Cuzco and Ireland Schools. She then worked at The Herald for 34 years as a sports and news typist and proofreader. Marilyn retired from The Herald at the age of 75. Her career brought her much joy and satisfaction.

Marilyn was an amazing cook and baker. She loved to read, play any kind of game, and travel.

Marilyn was strong in her Catholic faith and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, and their Ladies’ Sodality. She was also a member of the Jasper American Legion Auxiliary Unit 147, the Jasper VFW Women’s Auxiliary Post 673, the Ireland Historical Society, and the Dubois County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

At age 50 (in partnership with her husband, Bill), she learned to play Bridge. Marilyn went on to become a member of Tri-Cap Bridge-a-Rama where she was named overall winner along with her partner in 2017. She was also a member of the Jasper Duplicate Bridge Club and achieved the rank of Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League. As busy as she always was, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her loving family.

Survivors include her children: Dianne Perrin of Smyrna, TN, Douglas (Lilian Saul) of Tampa, FL, Jan (Dennis) Stevenson of Yonkers, NY, David (Rebekah) Wassmer of Cumming, GA, and Vicki (Rick) Boehman of Jasper, IN. Ten grandchildren including James (Kim) Perrin of Smyrna, TN, Robyn (John) Cole of Louisville, KY, Chalice (Dan) Fraser of Murfreesboro, TN, Ian (Cate) Stevenson of Peaks Island, ME, Colin Stevenson of Central Falls, RI, William and Kathryn Wassmer of Cumming, GA, Neil (Stacey) Boehman of Fisherville, KY, Michael (Sara) Boehman and Alex Boehman of Jasper, IN, 10 great-grandchildren: Jaden and Adison Perrin, Reaghan, Sullivan and Everett Fraser, Owen Stevenson, Hannah, Lauren, Kendall, Jackson Boehman, and one sister, Sheryl (David) Small of Tampa, Florida.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2011 and her son, Mark in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ralph and Curtis Eskew, and her sister, Mildred Hebner.

The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy Living and Memorial Hospital for the excellent care received.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn E. Wassmer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation in honor of her great-granddaughter, Hannah Mae Boehman, or to Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Online Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.