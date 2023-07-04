(Jasper, IN) At 12:30 yesterday afternoon the Jasper Police Department responded to an address on Skyview Drive for an investigation into reports of possible drug use and neglect. Officers were granted a search warrant and arrived at the location to make contact with 40-year-old Lance R. Camplin and 34-year-old, Brittany M. Cowan.

When the search warrant was executed police found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both Lance Camplin and Brittany Cowan were arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for Possession of a Syringe, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Neglect of a Dependent, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.