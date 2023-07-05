Early Wednesday morning Jasper Police Officers conducted a traffic stop at Third Avenue and Meridian Road. after investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. the driver, 40-year-old Rene Sanchez, was transported to Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a blood draw. test results showed the subject to have a .105 % bac. the subject was then transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he was booked for OWI.
