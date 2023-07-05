Latest News

Bedford Man Arrested Following Pursuit with ISP Man Arrested for OWI Tuesday Schroeder Soccer Complex Damaged by Driver Suffering Medical Emergency JPD Arrests One Early Wednesday Morning for OWI Dubois County Pair Arrested for Drugs and Neglect

Early Wednesday morning Jasper Police Officers conducted a traffic stop at Third Avenue and Meridian Road. after investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. the driver, 40-year-old Rene Sanchez, was transported to Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a blood draw. test results showed the subject to have a .105 % bac. the subject was then transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he was booked for OWI.

On By Kaleb Knepp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post